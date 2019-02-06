Head of Telecom Committee of Information & Communications Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vitaliy Yaroshenko has been appointed as the Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the order of the Minister, primeminister.kz reports.

Vitaliy Yaroshenko was born in 1977. He graduated from Akmola Agrarian University (mechanical engineer), KAZGUU University (lawyer), Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management (information systems specialist).

Since 2003, he has been in charge of the communications sector at the structural subdivisions of the central government bodies.

Between 2015 and 2017, Yaroshenko served as Deputy Chairman of the Communications, Informatization and Information Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Director of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Information and Communications, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee for State Control in the Field of Communications, Information and Mass Media of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Before the appointment, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.