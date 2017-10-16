Head of Vietnamese Parliament to make historic visit to Kazakhstan

BEIJING-HANOI. KAZINFORM Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam), is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 16-18, Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

The visit of the Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Parliament to Kazakhstan will be held for the first time in the history of the bilateral relations and coincides with the 25th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relations between the countries. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is the fourth person in the SRV state hierarchy and the first woman to take on the leadership of the country's parliament.

Prior to the trip to Kazakhstan, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Beketzhan Zhumakhanov.

The Chairwoman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam highly praised the achievements in developing the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, tourist and other areas of cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan.

In his turn, the Kazakh ambassador said that Kazakhstan regards Vietnam as its important political and economic partner in Southeast Asia. In this respect, the Kazakh side will make every effort for the successful visit of the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman to Kazakhstan, contributing to the development of the bilateral ties.

Recall that on March 27-31, 2015, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Kabibulla Jakupov, paid the official visit to Vietnam. He met with President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang and then National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung. Besides, he took part in the ceremony of opening the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the SRV.