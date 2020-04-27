Head of water resources committee relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister decreed to relieve Arman Turlybek, the head of the water resources committee, of his duties according to the request submitted, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1971 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Administration, Kazakhstan-Russia University, Almaty State University of Energetics and Communications.

Since July last year has headed the water resources committee.