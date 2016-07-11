Head-on collision in E Kazakhstan claims lives of 2 people

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two people have been killed in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region today.

According to reports, a Volkswagen Passat car rammed into a Foton vehicle in Ulanskiy district in the afternoon. As a result of the head-on collision, two passengers of the Volkswagen car aged 52 and 78 died right away.



There was no immediate word on the condition of other people involved in the road accident.



Another car crash in the town of Ridder in East Kazakhstan region claimed life of a man thought to be in his 50s.



The police confirmed that a 21-year-old driver of a Mazda car had hit the man to death at the crosswalk.