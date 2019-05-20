  • kz
    Headquarters of candidate Akhmetbekov tours Kyzylorda

    20:38, 20 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kyzylorda regional election campaign headquarters in support of presidential candidate of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov met with the staff of the Kyzylorda bus depot, Kazinform reports.

    The Kyzylorda election campaign headquarters head told those present about the main issues of the election platform. He urged the voters to actively take part in the presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 9.


    Elections 2019 Presidential Election Kyzylorda
