Heads of AIFC and IMEMO RAS debate coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov met with the director of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS) Feodor Voitolovsky and the deputy director of IMEMO RAS, the head of the Center for Energy Research (CER) IMEMO RAS Stanislav Zhukov.

The parties discussed the cooperation of AIFC and IMEMO on a number of issues, the press service of AIFC informs.

Furthermore, a seminar on the Prospects for the Transformation of the World Economy and Financial System under the Conditions of Growing Global Economic and Political Competition was organized on the basis of the AIFC Bureau of Continuing Professional Development (BCPD), where the leaders of IMEMO RAS shared their views on the problems of the world economy and politics, as well as trends in international security.



