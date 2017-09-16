Heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss strengthening coop in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held negotiations with the Head of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent today, the Akorda press service reports.

After the greeting ceremony at the residence of the President of Uzbekistan, the leaders of the two countries held talks in a narrow and expanded format.

Opening the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev wholeheartedly greeted the President of Kazakhstan in the Uzbek land and expressed deep respect to all people of Kazakhstan to Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"This year can be rightfully considered historical for the two countries' relations. There is a great breakthrough between the two countries in terms of all economic sectors. It is our sixth meeting, which is the evidence of friendly intentions between the two fraternal countries," the President of Uzbekistan said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted that the fact that Kazakhstan held the Expo 2017 International Exhibition and the First Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology at the highest level is mainly thanks to the immense authority of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, the President of Kazakhstan thanked the Uzbek leader for the invitation and warm reception, noting the progressive advance of the bilateral relations and the great potential for further extension.

"Over a short period of time, you have done a lot for the successful growth of the bilateral relations. Thanks to our meetings, we've managed to solve a number of challenging issues. We have much in common: language, culture, religion, and, thus, we have no other way but close cooperation. Meaningful actions and real mutual support are needed for effective collaboration," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Kazakh Leader emphasized the particular role of Uzbekistan in the region and underscored the efforts of Shavkat Mirziyoyev in boosting the business cooperation between the two countries.

"You did a tremendous job within a year of the presidency. The decision you've made with regard to the currency regulation issues can be regarded as absolutely historic. The borders have been opened, and the conditions for business development have been provided. Our business relations should be based on mutually beneficial terms," the President of Kazakhstan summarized.

In addition, the sides discussed the issues of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in trade and economic, investment, agricultural, transit and transport, military-industrial, cultural and humanitarian areas.