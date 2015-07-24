Heads of «Kazatomprom» and «Rosatom» discussed cooperation in sphere of atomic power industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of "Kazatomprom" JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev met with Director General of "Rosatom" corporation Sergei Kiriyenko during his visit to Russia. The sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual cooperation in the sphere of atomic power industry.

A. Zhumagaliyev and S. Kiriyenko considered relevant issues of intersectoral cooperation, exchanged opinions on the progress in implementation of the program focused on the atomic energy use for peaceful purposes.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues of meeting the demands of Russian reactors for Kazakhstani uranium. As a result of 2014, joint companies "Karatau" LLP, "Akbastau" JSC and "Zarechnoe" JSC produced more than 4.5 thousand tons of uranium.

One of themes of the discussion was the cooperation in the sphere of enrichment of uranium. Besides, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of alternative energy and production of rare and rare earth metals.

Upon completion of the meeting, Askar Zhumagaliyev invited Sergei Kiriyenko to take part in the work of the EXPO-2017 scheduled to be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017 in Astana.