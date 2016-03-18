  • kz
    Heads of NOCs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss Olympic movement development

    19:06, 18 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana within the framework of the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in wrestling a meeting of the President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev with the head of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan Sharshenbek Abdykerimov was held.

    During the meeting the sides have discussed Olympic movement development in the Central Asian region, active participation of the Central Asian countries in the Olympic Council of Asia and the development of sport in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, according to the Department of External Communications of Kazakhstan NOC.

    Tags:
    Sport Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
