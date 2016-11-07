Heads of S Kazakhstan, E Kazakhstan emergencies departments appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Colonel Nurlan Madyarov has been appointed as the head of the emergencies department of East Kazakhstan region in accordance with the order of Internal Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov.

Chairman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry Vladimir Bekker introduced Madyarov to the staff of the emergencies department.



The new head of the emergencies department of South Kazakhstan region was designated as well. Nurbolat Derbisov took up the post in accordance with the order of the Internal Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Earlier Derbisov held the post of the deputy head of the emergencies department of South Kazakhstan region. He was introduced to the staff of the department by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Bissenkulov.