Heads of SCO Supreme Courts held meetings in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Feruza Dzhamasheva held bilateral meetings on September 3 in Bishkek with heads of delegations of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Ms Dzhamasheva met with Deputy SCO Secretary General Sabyr Imandosov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Valentin Sukalo, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Tajikistan Shermuhammad Shohien, and Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami. In addition, Dzhamasheva will have bilateral meetings with the judge of the Supreme Court, deputy chairman of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan Kuchkar Togaev, Deputy Director of the SCO Regional Antiterrorist Structure Nurzhan Dzhigitekov, and Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia Vyacheslav Lebedev. Bishkek will hos the 10th Meeting of the Chairman of the SCO Supreme Courts on September 4. The meeting will discuss issues of organizing exchange of experience of judicial bodies in the field of training of judges; the practice of courts of SCO member states in cases of crimes related to trafficking in persons; jurisprudence on the settlement of disputes on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation, and other. Source: AKI Press