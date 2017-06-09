Heads of state arrive at the opening of EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the high guests who arrived at the opening of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, Russia Vladimir Putin, Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, China Xi Jinping, as well as the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of UAE Sheikh Mansour Ibn Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Halimah Jakob, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, King of Spain Felipe VI, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and others arrived at the territory of EXPO.

President of Belarus arrived at the exhibition with his son Nikolay.

After greeting the distinguished guests, President Nazarbayev took them to a tour of the EXPO pavilions.

























































