Heads of State congratulate Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heads of State and Governments continue to send their greetings on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan marked on December 16 to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Akorda press service reports.



In his congratulatory letter, President of Russia Vladimir Putin noted that Kazakhstan has achieved impressive success in settling pressing issues of economic, social, scientific and technical development. He also highlighted the country's constructive role in tackling issues of regional and international agenda, as well as the non-permanent member of the Security Council and within the Astana Process.

The Russian President wished the President of Kazakhstan wellbeing and success, the friendly people of Kazakhstan welfare and prosperity.



President of Poland Andrzej Duda also noted that for many years Kazakhstan has been a key partner of Poland in Central Asia as evidenced by active relations at many levels.



President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his own behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev and people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day highlighting that Kazakhstan has achieved considerable success in consolidation of the statehood, economic advance, and improvement of people's welfare following the way of all-round and sustainable development.



In his congratulatory telegram King Philippe of Belgium stressed the importance of friendly relations and cooperation established between the two states.

Extending his Independence Day greetings President of Hungary János Áder noted great significance of relations between Hungary and Kazakhstan in the context if common traditions and historical ties, and confirms importance for further strengthening of friendship between the two nations and deepening of cultural ties.