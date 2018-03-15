Heads of State of Central Asia deliver Nauryz holiday statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The heads Central Asian countries adopted a joint statement on the occasion of Nauryz Holiday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Central Asia on the Occasion of the Bright Holiday of Nauryz

We, the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, cordially congratulate the peoples of Central Asia on the holiday common for our entire region, Nauryz.



We emphasise that on February 23, 2010, this holiday was recognized by the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly as the International Day of Nauryz and was included by UNESCO on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Over its thousand-year history, the holiday of Nauryz has become a symbol of the revival and renewal of nature and society, spiritual purification and self-improvement of humankind. This bright and blessed holiday epitomises prosperity, unity, brotherhood and mutual support - all those enduring cultural and historical values that unite our peoples. We must cherish and develop this great heritage passed on to us from our common ancestors.



At all times the period of celebrating Nauryz has been accompanied by the consolidation of human and family relations, ties of friendship and good neighbourliness, exercise of a special hospitality between neighbours. This is important today for our countries united by a common history, culture, way of life and traditions.



It is very symbolic that on the eve of this shared holiday we express our desire for regional cooperation, mutual support and joint solutions to pressing issues, in order to ensure the security, stability and sustainable development of our entire region.



Mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation, the expansion of the regional transit and transport infrastructure, the rational development of water, energy and food potential, the development of manufacturing and processing industries, the use of advanced technologies and innovations and the advancement of the digital economy will contribute to the sustainable growth of the well-being of the peoples of Central Asia.



Realising our historical responsibility for preserving and strengthening the relations of mutual respect, friendship and brotherhood between our peoples, we call for deepening cooperation in the sphere of culture and art, education and science, tourism and sports.



On the eve of the spring equinox, the holiday of renewal and spiritual cleansing, we wish the peoples of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as all the peoples of our planet peace and well-being, prosperity and joy, progress and success.



Let Nauryz bring prosperity and happiness to every home!