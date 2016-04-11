Health and Social Development Ministry, pharmaceutical associations sign memorandum to curb drug prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duysenova and leaders of professional pharmaceutical associations of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum to curb prices for 105 kinds of medicines and medical products, according to the website of PM citing the Ministry.

"The purpose of the memorandum is to support the socially vulnerable segments of the population. Domestic and international manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical products, distributors and retailers representatives took the social responsibility to curb prices for 105 commonly used drugs and medical devices. The the memorandum will be valid until the end of 2016," the agency informs.



According to the MHSD of Kazakhstan, the list includes painkillers, anti-inflammatory, cardiac, antihistamines, stomach, antihypertensive drugs, vitamins, eye drops, ear drops, and others.

"The above-mentioned document was signed by President of the Association for development of pharmaceutical activity of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marina Durmanova, president of the Association "PharmMedIndustriya of Kazakhstan" Serik Sultanov, president of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in the Republic of Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Lokshin and Chief Executive of Association of Pharmaceutical Distributors of the Republic of Kazakhstan Natalia Gunko, " the message saus.