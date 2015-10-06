Health department of Shaanxi to build hospital in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A high birth rate in rural area of Kordai where Dungan people live has necessitated the construction of a medical center for mother and child.

Kazinform refers to Husei Daurov, chairman of the fund "International Academy of the" New Silk Road ", head of "Dungan Association of Kazakhstan". According to his words, Dungan families usually have 5-10 children. Thus, about 2 thousand children are born in a rural area of Kordai district. "The problem of adequate health care is acute. That is why "Dungan Association of Kazakhstan" and the Health Department of Shaanxi Province (China) have signed an agreement on the construction of a hospital with an area of 2 thousand square meters. The project cost is about 450 million tenge", said Mr.Daurov. It is planned to build a children's unit, gynecology department, as well as maternity hospital for 100 people. The "Center of Mother and Child" is to cover Masanchi, Karakemir, Kunbatys, Sortobe, Auhatty, and Bular Batyr villages.