Health Minister says no threat to lives of patients with meningitis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov informed reporters of the current situation with meningococcal infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As for meningitis, the situation is stable. Yesterday, two people with suspected meningitis were hospitalized. I personally monitor the condition of all patients. There are not threats to their lives. Yesterday a severely-ill child was admitted to hospital in Almaty, but now the situation is stable. The diagnosis has not been confirmed yet. The number of confirmed diagnoses remains at the level of last week, i.e. 60 patients, there are no new outbreaks. At the moment, there are 11 patients at hospitals, " Yelzhan Birtanov said after today's meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.