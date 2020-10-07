Health Ministry: 89 COVID-19 patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,145 patients, including 74 children are still under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare.

According to the Telegram channel of the ministry, 1,882 patients are being treated at inpatient facilities and 1,263 patients receive outpatient treatment.

89 patients are in critical condition, 15 are in moderately grave condition and 15 are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Healthcare reminds that daily COVID-19 statistics can be found on its official website and social media accounts.