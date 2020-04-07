  • kz
    Health Ministry conducts online consultations with foreign experts on COVID-19

    09:28, 07 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Ministry of Health holds meetings with foreign experts via Zoom, this has been announced by the Vice Minister of Health Lyazat Aktayeva, Kazinform reports.

    The Ministry of Health conducted video conferences with foreign experts (WHO, CDC, China, Israel, South Korea, Japan, SCO, CIS) on coronavirus infection issues. Aktayeva thanked Kazakhstani embassies that are negotiating with leading foreign experts and organizing the online meetings.

    According to the vice Minister, the day before Kazakhstani doctors held an online meeting with Leonid Eidelman, head of the anesthesiology department of the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, professor at the medical faculty of Tel Aviv University, Israel. The meeting was attended by Dr. E. Berkov, head of the internal medicine department of this hospital which provides medical care to patients contracted coronavirus infection. Israeli doctors shared their experience in diagnosis, treatment, intensive care of patients diagnosed coronavirus infection. Kazakh side, participated in the online meeting, was represented by 278 people including practicing physicians as well as infectious disease specialists from all regions of the country.


