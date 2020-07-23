Health Ministry, National Public Confidence Council debated interaction amid pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Alexei Tsoi held an online meeting with the members of the National Public Confidence Council on July 22, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry.

The meeting centered on the interaction between the country's public structures and the governmental bodies in fighting the pandemic.

During the meeting, the Health Minister mentioned the work of the Emergency Headquarters set up to fight the COVID-19 virus and the steps the state has taken to battle the disease. The civil activists, in their turn, put forward proposals to make the civil society actively join the fight against the pandemic.

Tsoi noted the ministry's readiness to work with civil activists, which it had already demonstrated by backing public control established by civil society leaders.

It is said that some members of the National Public Confidence Council vowed to actively participate in the work of the Emergency Headquarters at the Health Ministry.