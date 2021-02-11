Health Ministry officials on stage 3 trials of Kazakh QazCovid-in vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Health Ministry officials told about the 3rd stage of the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazCovid-in vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Health Ministry, during the 1st and 2nd stages of the clinical trials of the QazCovid-in vaccine, good immune tolerability and safety of the vaccine after one or two intramuscular injections were observed. High immunogenic activity against SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is well noted after two injections, was noted.

The vaccine now undergoes the 3rd stage of clinical trials on 3,000 volunteers of different age groups, including those at risk groups. The trials are carried out at the clinical bases in Almaty and Taraz cities.

The Health Ministry reminted that the development of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems began upon the instructions given by the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 23, 2020.

The vaccine was tested for safety and toxicity on animals when injected in big doses. The hematological and biochemical blood indicators showed that the vaccine is safe as well as the vaccine’s effect on the internal organs of animals was assessed. It is said that the QazCovid-in vaccine is recommended for clinical trials on volunteers following the preclinical trials.

The QazCovid-in vaccine against COVID-19 was developed on May 9, 2020 and has already undergone preclinical trials. The WHO included the vaccine in its list of candidate COVID-19 vaccines on May 15, 2020.