Health ministry outlines plan for easing of quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, spoke as to whether the quarantine measures will be extended or eased in the country during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent report.

According to Tsoi, the decision to extend the quarantine requires a well-thought approach and is taken considering the growth rate of COVID-19 cases or if a reducing number of new COVID-19 cases is observed.

He said that the ministry has prepared a plan to slowly ease the quarantine measures in case a stable decline in new coronavirus cases is observed. In Tsoi's words, the country's COVID-19 situation has improved so far. The minister went on to say that the worst scenario would result in completely different solutions being taken.

Around 1,980 COVID-19 beds have been put on hold as the country has stabilized the COVID-19 situation and passed the peak of the pandemic.