    Health ministry provides update on COVID-19 patients

    10:57, 23 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 3,524 COVID-19 patients, including 32 children, are receiving treatment across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of 3,524 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, 1,868 are in-patients and 1,656 - out-patients.

    There are 101 and 14 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 20 patients are connected to ventilators.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
