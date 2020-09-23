Health ministry provides update on COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 3,524 COVID-19 patients, including 32 children, are receiving treatment across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 3,524 people receiving treatment for COVID-19, 1,868 are in-patients and 1,656 - out-patients.

There are 101 and 14 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 20 patients are connected to ventilators.