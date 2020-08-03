Health Ministry to minimize COVID-19-related deaths in Kazakhstan - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Tokayev has tasked the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan to reduce coronavirus deaths in the country to a minimum, Kazinform has learnt from the President's Twitter page.

Tokayev took to his Twitter to inform that the entire world is in the grip of the pandemic, including Kazakhstan. The coronavirus spares nobody.

Via his Twitter, the President once again conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed by the disease and his sadness about the renowned wrestler and public figure Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov's demise.

The President also informed that the number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus and pneumonia still remains high.

Tokayev tasked the Health Ministry and health authorities to minimize coronavirus and pneumonia deaths as well as the Government to strengthen measures so as to ensure people do not breach the quarantine.