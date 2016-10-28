Health of each citizen in spotlight of Kazakh Government – Kyrgyz expert

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Health of the nation is the most important priority for Kazakhstan's development strategy. Academician of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences, Director of the Kyrgyz Scientific-Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Jumabekov said it during the presentation of the Kazakhstan 2050 and 100 Specific Steps National Plan by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bishkek.

“Kazakhstan cares about health of each of its citizen. The Government allocates enormous funds to improve its healthcare sector. Thus, as much as $660mln is envisaged every year to ensure free provision of medications within the country. New healthcare facilities are built in every region which are provided with up-to-date medical equipment,” he added.

The expert noted also positive results of implementation of the PPP programme in healthcare sector of Kazakhstan.

“Health and wellbeing of the population is regarded as of paramount importance of the country’s all political, economic and social reforms. In this view, Kazakhstan can serve a role model for the entire world,” Jumabekov concluded.

Recall that in December 2012, President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his 2050 Kazakhstan Development Strategy. The document aims at establishment of a welfare society based on a strong state, developed economy and universal labour opportunities as well as at accession of Kazakhstan to the club of 30 most developed countries of the world.