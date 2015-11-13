Healthcare financing in Kazakhstan grows - Minister T. Duissenova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova met with the residents of Almaty today to clarify the provisions of the new Labor Code of Kazakhstan, the changes in civil servants' payment scheme and 2016-2019 Densaulyk governmental program of healthcare development .

According to the Minister, in 2004-2013 financing of healthcare system in Kazakhstan rose 6.3 times. For instance, in 2004 the national budget envisaged 131 bln tenge for this purpose, while in 2013 this amount made 824 bln tenge. This is 3.8% of the country's GDP. "Despite the constant governmental support, we couldn't reduce the number of population's payments If population's expenses exceed 20%, it means that our system is unstable. In our country this indicator equals 33.6%, according to WHO. In OECD member states, public spending for out-patient care makes 61%, and hospital treatment takes around 34%. The Head of State set a task to implement health insurance system in Kazakhstan. This is one of the areas of the program we are working on now," Duissenova said.