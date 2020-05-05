Healthcare Minister names regions with biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Elzhan Birtanov revealed which part of Kazakhstan has the biggest number of new coronavirus cases at a Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the biggest number of the new coronavirus cases has been recently registered in Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region – 33 and 20, respectively.

«Two people died of the coronavirus infection yesterday. So, the death toll from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has amounted to 29. 1,173 patients have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery. 2,847 people continue to get treatment for the coronavirus infection. 13,550 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours,» Minister Birtanov stated.

To date, 4,049 cases of the coronavirus infection have so far been registered in Kazakhstan. 129 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past day.