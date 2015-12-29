Healthcare Ministry: Medical aviation performed over 2,000 flights in Jan-Nov 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-November 2015 medical aviation of Kazakhstan has performed more than 2 thousand flights, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the agency, to provide medical services, teams of the Republican Medical Aviation Center have performed 2020 flights for 11 months of 2015. 281 more flights have been performed this year in comparison with index of the same period of last year.

For the above mentioned period, specialists of medical aviation have provided 2539 medical services, including 1962 transportations of patients , 441 consulting services and 136 operations. 557 flights were operated in Astana, 205 – in Almaty and 1244 – in other region. The number of interregional flights made 14. . The mobile teams provided medical aid to patients with trauma, accidents and poisoning, cardiovascular diseases, diseases of newborns and other diseases. At the same time, for 11 months the mobile aviation teams have provided medical aid to 234 victims of the accident. For comparison, during the same period of last year, medical care was provided to 171 victims of road accidents. "The number of medical aviation flights is growing from year to year in Kazakhstan , which proves availability of highly skilled emergency assistance to victims in remote regions of the country," the MHSD stressed.

Source: primeminister.kz