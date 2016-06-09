  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Healthcare Ministry named 5 diseases Kazakhstanis mostly die of

    18:57, 09 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rate of spread of noncontagious diseases rises in Kazakhstan, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova said it today at an enlarged meeting of Nur Otan Party held in the Majilis.

    “The rate of noncontagious diseases increases in Kazakhstan. 26% of deaths are caused by blood circulation diseases, 5.5% – by acute myocardial infarction, 13% – by cancer, 11% – by  traumas, 3.6%  fall on maternal and child mortality” said Duissenova.

    In this view, according to the Minister, the government’s new healthcare development program “Densaulyk 2016-2019” gives special attention to the treatment of 5 abovementioned ICD diseases which significantly impact the country’s demography. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!