Healthcare to sustainably develop further, Kazakh Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov commented on the President's instruction to raise healthcare spending up to 10% of GDP, Kazinform reports.

"We are really happy and excited that the Head of State has charged to increase healthcare and education spending from current 7% up to 10% of GDP within five years to come. We hope that the country's healthcare will sustainably develop further," Birtanov told journalists.



"Funding should be channeled for realization of the targeted reforms that will provide substantial improvement in public service," he resumed.