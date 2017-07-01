Heat, rain expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather of rains, thundestorms and strengthening winds persists in the northern and eastern parts of the country. In addition, a dust storm in the south, patchy fog in the north and hail in the east are expected. However, the west and south of Kazakhstan will see dry the weather.

According to Kazhydromet, in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. In South Kazakhstan region in particular, the wind will cause a dust storm. Patches of fog and hail are predicted in Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions respectively.

During the day, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Almaty, Mangystau, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will see a strong heat.

Extremely high fire danger remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Atyrau regions.