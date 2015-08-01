  • kz
    Heat, strong winds to rule the day in Kazakhstan August 1

    09:30, 01 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with no precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on August 1.

    According to the Committee for Emergency Situations, strong winds of 15-20 mps are expected in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Strong heat predicted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Atyrau regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, as well as East Kazakhstan regions. In addition, in the coming days on the mountain rivers of the south, southeast and east of the country fluctuation conductivity is expected.

