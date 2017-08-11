  • kz
    Heat subsides to heavy rain in Almaty

    20:36, 11 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Recent downpour has flooded streets of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Today roads services of the southern capital are working overclock to clean the catch basins of city's drainage system and drain the water away from the roads.

     

    According to the acting head of Almaty Architecture and Urban Planning department, the authorities are extending the drainage system adding new channels and catch basins to intercept rain water and redirect it to the river.

       

