Heat to scorch 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitations is forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan. The south part of the country is to expect thunderstorm. Strong winds are to blow here and there across the country, while squall, thunderstorm, fog are forecast for south Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps here and there as well as thunderstorm, squall hit at day time and fog blanket at night and in the morning. Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow locally in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions at day time. Thunderstorm is forecast for Turkestan region.

Scorching heat is to grip Atyrau, Aktobe and the south of Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions as well as the northwest of Almaty region, the east of Turkestan region, the south of West Kazakhstan region and the west of Karaganda region



