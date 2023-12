NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Mercury is set to hit +40+43 degrees Celsius on July 12-13 in Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions. Chances of storm are high.