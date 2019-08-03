Heat wave claims more lives in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM At least three people have died due to heat-related causes in Japan since Friday, including an infant left unattended in a parked car for hours, local officials and police said, as a heat wave gripped wide areas of the country.

In thecentral Japan city of Toyama, 11-month-old Kokomi Nobata was confirmed dead inhospital after her mother left her strapped in a child seat in the back of hervehicle for about four hours, Kyodo News reports.

Policearrested the 25-year-old mother who told police officers she had used a proxydriving service to return home after drinking at a restaurant early Friday.

The policebelieve the mother came home around 5:20 a.m. Friday and did not realize shehad left her daughter in the car until around 9:30 a.m. The temperature hadrisen close to 32 C in Toyama by around that time, according to a local weatherobservatory.

In Ageo,north of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found collapsed in front of his houseFriday afternoon, local officials said Saturday. He is believed to have dieddue to the heat, they said.

In MiyagiPrefecture early Saturday, a woman in her 80s was taken to hospital, where shewas confirmed dead, after a family member made an emergency call, according toresponders. The hospital concluded her death was heat-related, they said.

The centralgovernment has said nearly a dozen people died last week due to heat-relatedmedical issues as temperatures rose sharply following the end of the rainyseason in most areas.