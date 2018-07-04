Heat wave to grip North Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet warns of an extreme rise in temperature in North Kazakhstan in the next few days, Kazinform reports.

Mercury is forecast to reach 27-32 degrees Celsius, and climb even up to 35 degrees Celsius in some parts of the region this weekend. The high level of fire risk is in place for the region, the message reads.



The emergency situations department urges to take measures to provide natural conditions necessary for supporting normal human life to prevent any emergency situations.



It will be the first hot days in the region since the beginning of summer.