Heat wave to hit Almaty city Aug 6-8

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – On August 6-8, strong heat is predicted in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent refers to the city’s emergency department.

According to the emergency department, the mercury is to hit 35C as the Met Office Kazhydromet predicts heat wave for the city of Almaty on August 6-8. The Met Office has issued the weather warning, with probability of storm of 90-95%.

The city’s emergency department asked the citizens to follow basic safety measures.

In case of an emergency or presence of a threat to one’s life call 112 or 101.