ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mercury will climb up to 33 degrees Celsius in the north of Kazakhstan on June 5-7, Kazhydromet reports.

Though occasional rains, thunderstorms, high wind are expected to sweep across Kazakhstan.



Temperature is forecast to reach a high of +40 degrees Celsius in the southernmost regions, while the minimum temperature is expected to be +25+33 degrees Celsius in the north and +30+35 degrees Celsius in the south.