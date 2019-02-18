Heather Nauert withdraws as Donald Trump's pick for US Ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Heather Nauert, who was United States President Donald Trump's pick to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations, has withdrawn from consideration, the State Department said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

Trump had chosen Nauert, who served as the State Department's spokeswoman, in December to succeed Nikki Haley as the US envoy to the UN.