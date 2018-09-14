Heating season starts in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM. In Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, the heating season began two weeks earlier than last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the information of the city's Department of Housing and Municipal Services, about 70% of the city's social facilities have already been connected to the central heating system. Heat supply to residential buildings has started as well.

The authorities expect to complete connecting all consumers to the heating system in Petropavlovsk within 10 days.