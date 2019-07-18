  • kz
    Heatwave continues to persist across Kazakhstan Jul 18

    07:32, 18 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No precipitation is forecast in most regions of the country on Thursday. The atmospheric fronts crossing western, south-western, northern, central and eastern parts will bring patchy rain and thunderstorms to some areas. Strong wind and hail are possible. Fog will descend in northern areas in the morning and at night.

    According toKazhydromet, a 15-20mps wind will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau regions, as well as WestKazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions in the morning and Kyzylorda region atnight. Hail is possible in EastKazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.


    Fig will blanketNorth Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.


    Heatwave will hitTurkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions andsome areas of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.


    High fire riskpersists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions and in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl,Aktobe, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
