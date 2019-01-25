Heatwave in Melbourne leaves thousand of households without power
15:26, 25 January 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tens of thousands of homes in the Australian city of Melbourne were without power on Friday due to a heatwave that has seen temperatures across the south of the country soar to record-breaking highs, EFE reports.
Power companies said that the scheduled cuts affected around 169,800 customers, while the Australian Energy Market Operator on Friday lowered that figure to some 60,000 households.