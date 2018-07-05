Heatwave to soar to 40-43 °C mark in Turkestan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued weather warnings for Turkestan and Kostanay regions for the weekend ahead.

South-west wind is expected to blow 15-20 m/s all night long on July 6 throughout Turkestan region. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 40-43 degrees Celsius on July 6-8 across the major part of the region.



Thunderstorms, hail, south-east wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected to hit Kostanay region on Friday. The region is forecast to bask in the 37°C heat during the day. Chances of storm are high.