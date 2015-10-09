  • kz
    Heavily pregnant woman hit by train in Almaty

    10:15, 09 October 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A pregnant woman was hit by a passenger train in Almaty this week, local police say.

    According to reports, the 25-year-old heavily pregnant woman accidentally got under the wheels of the passenger train en route Semey-Kyzylorda on October 7. Paramedics called to the scene rushed her to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, the woman lost her baby and is currently in critical condition. The Almaty police are investigating.

    Road accidents Almaty Police Accidents News
