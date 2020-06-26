Heavy downpour forecast for N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorm and heavy downpour are expected in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall is forecast for North Kazakhstan region. Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall will be some in some parts of the region

Northeasterly-southwesterly wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 28 mps will batter the region on June 27-28.

Meteorologists warn temperature may drop to +2,+10°C at night and +10,+18°C at daytime.