Heavy downpour forecast for S Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather with precipitations on October 30, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpour is forecast in the mountainous areas in the south of the country.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Black ice is to cover roads in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.