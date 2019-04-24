  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Heavy downpours in forecast for Kazakhstan

    12:02, 24 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a weather forecast for three days ahead.

    The Arctic cold fronts are still to influence the weather in the northern regions of Kazakhstan causing rain and snow at night. Another cyclone with atmospheric fronts will trigger off rains in the southern, southeastern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan and bring locally heavy downpours, thunderstorms and rains on April 25-27, it is said in a release.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!