Heavy fog delays 9 flights in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Heavy fog caused disruption across Almaty with low visibility leading to significant flight delays. Total nine flights have been delayed due to bad weather conditions.

Thus, there heavy fog caused delays of flights from Almaty international airport: Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Uralsk, Shymkent, Aktau, Kostanay, Delhi, and Istanbul. There were cancelled flights to Astana and Urumqi. Bad weather caused returning of Almaty - Taraz flight. Low visibility cancelled flights from Uralsk, Kyzylorda, and Urumqi. Arrival of flights from Astana (5), Aktobe, Shymkent, Dubai, Bishkek, Nice, Moscow and Minsk was also delayed. Heavy fog blanketed Almaty city. Air temperature is +3°C.