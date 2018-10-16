  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Heavy glaze and strong wind to hit Astana

    18:17, 16 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for Astana and Akmola region, the Astana's official website reads. 

    Astana is set to face fog, ice-slick and wind gusting 17m/s on October 17-19, south-western wind blowing 15-20m/s on October 18-19, Kazhydromet reports.

    Heavy glaze, low level snow drifting and fog are expected to hit Akmola region within three days ahead. Wind will batter at a speed of 15-20m/s on Wednesday, gusting up to 25 m/s on October 18-19. Chances of storm are high 85-90%.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!